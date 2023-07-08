CLICK LINK TO VIEW VIDEO: Amazing smart home Lorena ISD! Stone veneer/accents + Brick 3 sides. Beautiful arched entries. Formal Dining open to Liv & Kitchen left at entry. 4BR 2 Full Baths + Powder Room 2 Car Gar. 11' ceilings in Liv & Mstr, 9' in secondary BRs & baths, 10' the rest! Eng slab, Lev 4 Granite counters, vanities & Island, 12 MM Luxury Vinyl Plank, Crown Molding at Entry/Living Room/Master Bedroom. Spray foam insulation-ext walls + roof decking. Brush Nickel fix/knobs; Carriage lights at garage with soffit down-lights across front. Wired for Sec cam 4 corners of house. Crutchfield Surround Sound speakers/receiver/sub-woofer in Living room & wired for sound-covered patio.Cat-5 each room. Elect FP in Liv Rm. Sprinkler/sod + landscaping. Smart thermostat. 2" blinds/full gutters BUILDER’S INCENTIVES: $4000 towards closing cost PLUS 1-2-10 yrs Builder Warranty
4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $429,900
