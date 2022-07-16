4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $430,000

Your search ends here! 4 BR, 2 1/2 BA home in Midway ISD. Perfectly located near parks, schools, and shopping with easy access to major thoroughfares. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless sink, built-in oven, built-in cook top, microwave, never used dishwasher, disposal, pantry, eat at bar, and is open to the living area. Home features beautiful wood look tile flooring with carpet in the bedrooms. Living room upgraded with a beautiful wood ceiling accent, wood burning fireplace, opens to kitchen with view of the spacious privacy fenced backyard. The primary bedroom is isolated & spacious. Main bathroom with dual vanities, separate whirlpool tub & shower. The opposite side of the home is where you will find 3 guest bedrooms, each room is quite spacious & has abundant closet space. This wonderful home boasts an impressive list of features that need to be seen.