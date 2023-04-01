With 2,241 sq ft, the 4BR/2.5BA Cabo plan, by Smalley Homes, offers a front entry Garage & large Utility Rm. The covered entry leads to the large Living Area w/ a stone floor-to-ceiling FP, & picture window w/ views to a fenced backyard. A spacious Kitchen, featuring granite counters w/ decorative tile accents, enormous walk-in pantry, & storage island. Adjacent to this Kitchen is the Dining Area providing access to the covered patio, which is perfect for outdoor entertaining. At the end of a long day, retreat to the Owner's Suite, featuring a decorative tray ceiling & plush carpeting. Private access to the bath reveals a double vanity, cultured marble garden tub, separate tile shower, & walk-in closet. Garage Opener, full yard sod/sprinkler, planter bed up front, and privacy fence are included!