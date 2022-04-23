4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $449,000

Welcome to this fantastic four-bedroom, two-bath home on a spacious corner lot in Midway ISD, located in the desirable Sunflower Ridge neighborhood. This nearly new home is a must-see. The large entryway carries into the custom living room featuring a statement fireplace flanked with built-in bookshelves and windows looking out onto the expansive patio. This home has a coveted open concept floorplan. The living room flows directly into the lovely kitchen, where you will find high-quality stainless steel appliances and a show-stopping gas stovetop! The large island is perfect for breakfast in the morning and homework in the evening. You find the large dining area just off the kitchen and delivers quick access to the back patio for those cool summer nights when dining outdoors is a must. Three Spacious guest bedrooms are situated privately off the entryway. Each room is quite spacious and has abundant closet space. Are you interested in an isolated master? This home provides an outstanding master with high ceilings, an en suite bathroom featuring a separate shower, a fabulous soaking tub, and the most under-rated bathroom perk - separate vanities! It doesn't stop there; head into the master closet for true magic, access to the laundry room! No more dragging clothes baskets all over the home. It also has access to the hallway across from all additional bedrooms. Talk about convenience! This home is like new and features post-completion upgrades, including gutters, an oversized patio, and an extended driveway into the backyard perfect for RV parking! Don't hesitate to call to set up your appointment to take a look ASAP!