4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $449,500

This is an exceptional Home built by Mitchell Jantz in the popular Ellis Farm South Addition. Lots of unique features throughout from the custom cabinets to ceiling treatments to the hand scraped wood flooring. The family room has raised ceilings, Austin stone fireplace, Built in entertainment center. The kitchen is loaded with custom cabinets, stainless steel GE appliances, double oven, cooktop, microwave, and dishwasher. Beautiful granite counter tops and tile flooring. The three kids bedrooms are very spacious with high ceilings. The hall bath has two separate vanities. The Master bedroom is isolated with adjoining luxury bath. Lots of vanity space in the master bath with lots of mirrors. Corner whirlpool tub and separate tile shower. Large walk in closet. Very spacious fenced back yard. Back patio is covered for outdoor events. Comes with a security system and sprinkler system. Don't miss this one!