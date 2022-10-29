4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $449,900

WELCOME to this brand new construction home built by Russ Davis Homes! Located in the sought after Moonlight subdivision, you will enjoy the proximity to I-35 for travels, Hewitt Dr. for restaurants, and the highly rated Lorena school district! The home itself offers a nice size living area that is open to the kitchen and dining. Your master bath is isolated with dual vanities, granite countertops, a tiled shower, luxurious tub, and a walk in closet with a built in chest of drawers and ample room for all your things. Out back you have a covered patio, fully fenced yard, sprinkler system and gutters. High efficiency HVAC, heat pump, foam insulation, security system and pre-wiring for surround sound & networking are just a few of the "extra" touches this builder includes to make his homes high quality and functional for you. All for under 450K...this is a deal you don't want to miss!