4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $449,990

NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN SUNFLOWER RIDGE IN MIDWAY ISD. Gorgeous 1-story, open-concept Boise floor plan that features a 4-bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, and family room. The kitchen has a granite countertop island, deep breakfast nook, with direct access to an extended outdoor covered patio, and a 2-car, side entry garage. This home offers a gas cooktop, tankless hot water heater, and custom wood cabinets.