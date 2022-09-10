Farm House style home with stone veneer features 4 BR 2 Baths. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, large quartz island with seating, formal dining area, living room with electric fireplace, and a laundry nook with an office space. Designer plank flooring. Master suite is isolated and features a private bathroom with walk-in shower, stand alone tub, dual vanities, HUGE closet. Ceiling fans and 2" faux blinds throughout. Covered patio with fenced in backyard, two car garage, sprinkler system and much more! Located in the fantastic Moonlight Park Addition and Lorena ISD! Agent Owned.
4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $453,000
