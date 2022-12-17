4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $466,900

Amazing New Jerusalem Homes - smart home in Moonlight Park subdivision, Lorena ISD! 4 sided Brick w stone accents. Arched entries. Formal Dining open to Liv & Kitch and left at entry. 4BR 2 Full Baths + Powder Room [near 4th Bedroom]. 2 Car Gar. Bull-nose/knock-down texture. 11' coffered ceilings in Liv & Mstr, 9' in secondary BRs & baths, 10' the rest! Level 4 Granite Counters/Vanities/Island, 12 MM Luxury Vinyl Plank, Crown Molding at Entry/Living/Master Barricarde Thermo-Ply sheathing - 7/16" wood panels; Dbl pane white vinyl Low E366 windows with screens; Carriage lights at Garage with up lights across front; Wired for surround sound in Living Room + covered back Patio. Wired for Sec cameras 4 corners of house. Elect FP + extra cabinets in Living Room. Sprinkler/sod and large fenced yard. Smart thermostat. Spray foam insulation on roof decking and exterior walls. [if you'd like to see same selection, 1 month ahead 16306 Charlya Temple/Tanglewood/Lake Belton] Minutes to Hwy 35