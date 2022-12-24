 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $466,900

4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $466,900

CLICK LINK TO VIEW VIDEO: Jan/Feb move-in. Amazing smart home Lorena ISD! Stone veneer/accents + Brick 3 sides. Beautiful arched entries. Formal Dining open to Living & Kitchen left at entry. 4BR 2 Full Baths + Powder Room [near 4th Bedroom]. 2 Car Gar. 1-2-10 yrs Builder Warranty 11' ceilings in Liv & Mstr, 9' in secondary BRs & baths, 10' the rest! Eng slab, Lev 4 Granite counters, vanities & Island, 12 MM Luxury Vinyl Plank, Crown Molding at Entry/Living Room/Master Bedroom. Spray foam insulation-ext walls + roof decking. Wired for Sec cam 4 corners of house. Wired for sound in Liv Rm + covr'd back Patio. Cat-5 each room. Window & door sensors. Elect FP in Liv Rm. Sprinkler/sod + landscaping. Smart thermostat.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert