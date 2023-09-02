This lovely Hewitt home in Stoneridge is one you have to make your quick appointment to see. It will accommodate your growing or already established family. There are 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and open floor plan sharing dining, kitchen, and living all in one. Hardwood floors in the main living area. Tile and carpet in bedrooms and baths. Isolated master with bath having separate shower and tub. Very large backyard for fun and games. Quaint patio for morning coffee or evening visits. Side entry garage for nice curb appeal. Sits its on a large lot in a great neighborhood with great schools. This home has been loved and cared for and will make your family wonderful memories.
4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $469,999
