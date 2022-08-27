This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is located in Lorena ISD and is close to I-35, hwy 6, and hwy 84 making travel convenient in almost any direction. This beautiful home offers plenty of storage, great build-in, and an open floor plan. There are many elegant touches such as the vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom, stunning fixtures, and a touch of color and craftsmanship that make this property truly unique. The fully fenced backyard is perfect for pets and kids to play in and this family-friendly neighborhood is the perfect place to call home. Don't miss out on a chance to view it!
4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $470,000
