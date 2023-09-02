NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN STONERIDGE IN MIDWAY ISD. This 1-story, open-concept home is located in the Midway ISD and has NO community HOA fees. Offering 4 Large bedrooms and 2 baths with an awesome master bay window. Full spray foam insulation makes this home a monthly money saver. This home has wood flooring throughout the main living areas with a unique fireplace. Granit countertops in the kitchen with custom cabinets and our signature cabinet vent hood. READY IN Aug 2023. One of the photo is a rendering of what the home may look like once complete.