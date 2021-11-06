4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $475,000

Drop everything immediately. Cancel your plans. You’re absolutely going to want to see this exceptionally distinctive home located in Hewitt’s ultra-chic Sunflower Ridge neighborhood! …but if you don’t act fast, you’re going to miss out! This home really is that remarkable. Modern, sophisticated, and practical, you’re unlikely to find any home with such alluring appeal on offer at any price in any neighborhood across Central Texas. Yet here, with superb proximity to schools, both Hospitals, Baylor University, the IH-35 corridor, and even Temple, you’re privy to the best of everything with absolutely no compromise required. Constructed in 2019 by acclaimed builder Jeremy Kosier (who is known for his dual pursuits of passion and perfection with each home he personally builds) this spectacular 2,369 square foot floor plan boasts an impressive list of one-off features, phenomenal amenities, attendance of the area’s premier school system (the Midway Independent School District), and noteworthy attention to detail unfound even in homes costing twice the price. Inside, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, plus powder room layout both maximizes efficiency, both in terms of space and energy use (check out these ultra-low electric bills!), while highlighting many of the home’s uncommon features. From the massive 5’ x 10’ kitchen island, solid wood cabinetry, and impressive millwork, to the primary suite’s impressive rain shower and European lighted mirrors reminiscent of the famed Ritz Carlton Suite, this home masterfully accomplishes an ambiance that’s as lavish as it is casual, as serene as it is upscale, and as airy as it is refined. Featuring what could be considered a dual primary suite layout, the floor plan neatly secludes the primary suite to the back wing of the home offsetting the kitchen and dining room. Across the home, in parallel, the second suite features a private bath overlooking the expansive backyard. To the front of the home, two, large bedrooms share a picture-perfect Jack and Jill bath, while the central living room gives way to a spacious foyer, cavernous mud room, oversized laundry room that’s complete with ample counter space, and powder room. Outside, you’ll be forgiven for thinking the backyard was once shot on location for “The Field of Dreams” where the sprawling, oversized lot easily accommodates RV or boat parking (there’s even a double gate and driveway extension ready to go!), a pool, play area, or sunny garden. Benefitting from an expanded patio pour, both the open air and covered patios well serve the hot-tub and outdoor dining space that’s as comfortable during the day as it is at night! It’s unlikely you’ll find a home this well-kept, this conveniently located, this well thought out, this well constructed, or this appealing again this year. Full stop. Yet, this dazzling home can be had for much less than other homes priced for significantly more despite their distant locations, unremarkable finish out, or unattractive HOA requirements. You really must drop everything, get in your car, and come see this sensational home!
4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Waco woman who nearly killed a Baylor University student in a 2019 drunken hit-and-run was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday after repe…
Waco attorney Seth Sutton was entrapped in a murder-for-hire scheme by an overzealous undercover Waco Police officer who took advantage of the…
Amy and Mark Sauer plan on Nov. 13 to open a franchise of Bitty & Beau’s, an expanding company that employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Truman Simons, the longtime law enforcement officer credited with solving the 1982 Lake Waco triple murders, died Saturday night at his home. …
If there were any presses left on the premises, they might stop. Chip and Joanna Gaines of Magnolia fame will spend $21 million to renovate the former Waco Tribune-Herald building at 900 Franklin Ave., the newspaper’s home for more than 70 years before relocating to River Square Center’s third floor.
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who put up all the big performances this week and vote for your favorites.
A Waco man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old high school student in February 2019.
A Teague man who Robinson police say was involved in the arson death of his former boyfriend in August was indicted Thursday on capital murder and attempted capital murder charges.
Aubrey Robertson said it is time to make significant changes at the McLennan County Courthouse and he is convinced his experience as a prosecu…
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.