Builder thought of it all in this beautiful Russ Davis Home! From the oversized entry way, to the spacious flow of the living, dining, and kitchen area...you will see functionality and quality combined in every corner. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless appliances, and custom cabinets for plenty of storage. Off the kitchen is the drop area for backpacks and purses, a built in desk for an in-home office, and a nice size laundry room with hanging and folding space. The master suite is isolated towards the back of the home and features dual vanities, quartz countertops, a tiled shower, and a large walk in closet with great shelving and a built in dresser. The other side of the home has the remaining three bedrooms, two of which share a jack-in-jill bath, and one has access to a hall bath that your guests could also use. The back porch is spacious and ready for you to hang your TV and enjoy evenings overlooking your backyard with no backdoor neighbors. Quality upgrades in this home include foam insulation, high efficiency HVAC unit, crown molding throughout, walk in closets in all bedrooms, gutters, sprinkler system, fully fenced backyard, security system, and more! Located in the desirable Lorena ISD and just minutes from I-35 for quick travel, this location can't be beat. Come see and make this your home today!