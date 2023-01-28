4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $479,900

Classic white siding and stone home that will never go out of style! This house built by Russ Davis Homes in the popular Moonlight Subdivision is located close to I-35 for easy access and zoned for Lorena schools...you can't beat the location! The house is beautifully designed and decorated with light luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout all your main living areas. The kitchen is open to the living and dining areas and has quartz countertops, custom painted cabinets, an island with a breakfast bar, and stainless appliances. You will be impressed with the size of the laundry room that has great cabinet space, hanging space, and a folding counter. This floor plan can work for so many situations with two bedrooms and a bath on one side, an isolated master bedroom, and then a fourth bedroom with it's own full bath that opens to the hallway. You won't be disappointed in the amount of closet/storage space this house has to offer...every sq inch has been strategically used. Foam insulation, high efficiency HVAC with a heat pump, gutters, sprinkler system, security system, large covered patio pre-wired and ready for your flat screen TV to be installed, and fully fenced spacious backyard are just a few of the extra touches you will enjoy with this home. Come check it out today!