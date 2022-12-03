4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $479,900

CLASSY new construction built by Russ Davis Homes in the popular Moonlight Subdivision. Located close to I-35 for easy access and zoned for Lorena schools, you can't beat this location! The house is beautifully designed and decorated with light luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout all your main living areas. The kitchen is open to the living and dining areas and has quartz countertops, custom painted cabinets, an island with a breakfast bar, and stainless appliances. The dining area off the kitchen is very spacious allowing you to fit a large table for family gatherings. You will be impressed with the size of the laundry room that has great cabinet space, hanging space, a folding counter, and plenty of room for an extra fridge. On one side of the house you have two bedrooms with a bath and on the other side you have the isolated master and the fourth isolated bedroom with a bath as well. This floor plan can work for so many situations! You won't be disappointed in the amount of closet/storage space this house has to offer...every sq inch has been strategically used. Foam insulation, high efficiency HVAC with a heat pump, gutters, sprinkler system, security system, large covered patio pre-wired and ready for your flat screen TV to be installed, and fully fenced spacious backyard are just a few of the extra touches you will enjoy with this home. Come check it out today!