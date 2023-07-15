This lovely Hewitt home in Stoneridge is one you have to make your quick appointment to see. It will accommodate your growing or already established family. There are 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and open floor plan sharing dining, kitchen, and living all in one. Hardwood floors in the main living area. Tile and carpet in bedrooms and baths. Isolated master with bath having separate shower and tub. Very large backyard for fun and games. Quaint patio for morning coffee or evening visits. Side entry garage for nice curb appeal. Sits its on a large lot in a great neighborhood with great schools. This home has been loved and cared for and will make your family wonderful memories.
4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $479,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several names were dropped during a hearing on the proposed development along Highway 84. Trader Joe's received considerable air time, as did …
The vacant land between Highway 84 and Harris Creek Baptist Church may prove more attractive if The Concourse development materializes almost …
Waco police say a former restaurant manager sexually assaulted a teen who worked at the restaurant after giving her alcohol and cocaine.
The McLennan Community Investment Fund beefs up efforts to back businesses. A parking garage is permitted in the Riverfront development. Centr…
A public contest has given Cameron Park Zoo's two-week-old Masai giraffe the name Zuri, meaning "beautiful" in Swahili.