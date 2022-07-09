4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $500,000

Welcome to Moonlight Park! 2020 Woody Butler Parade of Homes! From wall to wall this is the home for you. Take in this spacious floor-plan sitting at just over 2300SqFt. The open concept kitchen is beautifully designed for cooking for the whole group! Granite counter types, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, walk in pantry, what doesn't this kitchen have? When you're not enjoying the kitchen, a take some time to relax on the covered back patio. After a long day at work come home to enjoy the serenity of the master bedroom. Thats not all! The full walk in master closet with island is a closet DREAM! With 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms there is space for everyone! Located in the highly recognized Lorena Independent School District, this home is the one for you!