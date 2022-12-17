 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $510,480

  • Updated

The earthy-warm tones of this farmhouse style home is just what you are looking for! The kitchen is the heart of the home and this one is equipped with a 10ft island, lots of cabinets, brushed stainless steel appliances and a composite granite kitchen sink. Off the kitchen is a large walk in pantry and separate laundry room with sink. The open concept living area features a vaulted ceiling and shiplap fireplace with brick face. You will find vinyl plank throughout, 13ft ceiling in entry, private study or another bedroom w/bathroom while 2 bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. The master bathroom boasts a freestanding tub, double vanity, walk in shower w/bench and a large walk in closet. Lorena ISD!

