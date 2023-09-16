NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN SUNFLOWER RIDGE IN MIDWAY ISD. Gorgeous 2-Story Open-Concept Harbor plan that features 4-bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 3 half baths. The first floor includes Family Room, Master Bedroom, Large Master Bathroom, Study, Half Bath, Open Kitchen with Granite Countertop Island, Deep Breakfast Nook, and 2-Car Side Entry Garage. Second Floor includes 3 bedrooms and 1 baths. This home offers a gas cooktop, tankless hot water heater, custom wood cabinets, engineered wood floors and more! There is no HOA fees in this beautiful community. Ready in Sept 2023
4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $514,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Oklahoma is investigating after former Baylor coach Art Briles was seen on the field after the Sooners' win over SMU on Saturday, drawing back…
A New York company thought Lorena would make a great place to raise lettuce, and so BrightFarms is spending more than $120 million placing gre…
Mike Copeland's column: Award recognizes Waco's top restaurant for delivery; plus new info on a roofing firm relocating here, praise for VFDs,…
Central Texas Honor Roll: The best performances of Week 3 around Central Texas. #txhsfb
In the aftermath, it looked as though McLane Stadium was bleeding. The Baylor fans found the exits rather quickly, while the delirious, probab…