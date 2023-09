NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN SUNFLOWER RIDGE IN MIDWAY ISD. This open-concept, Custom, 2-Story home offers 4 Large Bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Full spray foam insulation makes this home a monthly money saver. This home has wood flooring throughout the main living areas, gas starter fireplace and had a gas cooktop. Granite countertops in the kitchen with custom cabinets and our signature cabinet vent hood. There are no HOA fees in this beautiful community. Ready in Sept 2023.