NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN SUNFLOWER RIDGE IN MIDWAY ISD. Gorgeous 2-Story Open-Concept Harbor plan that features 4-bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half baths. The first floor includes Family Room, Master Bedroom, Large Master Bathroom, Study, Half Bath, Open Kitchen with Granite Countertop Island, Deep Breakfast Nook, and 2-Car Side Entry Garage. Second Floor includes 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. This home offers a gas cooktop, tankless hot water heater, custom wood cabinets, engineered wood floors and more! There is no HOA fees in this beautiful community. Ready in August 2023
4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $524,990
