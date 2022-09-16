Enjoy staying home in this wonderful 4 BR 3 BTH home with a lovely front porch! Formal dining and living room with vaulted ceiling, board and batten wall paneling, and fireplace flow into the inviting kitchen, which overlooks the backyard. This amazing space includes an island with seating, farm sink, and stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances. Designer plank flooring in master suite and main living areas. Dual vanities, a walk-in shower, two closets, and a beautiful free-standing tub complete this master suite. Nice, large laundry room and mud bench area. Ceiling fans and 2” faux wood blinds throughout. Nicely landscaped yard with privacy fence, irrigation, and side entry garage. Located close to restaurants, shopping, and Lorena ISD. Builder is Broker / Owner.
4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $530,000
