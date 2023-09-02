NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN STONERIDGE IN MIDWAY ISD. Gorgeous 2-Story Open-Concept Hartford plan features 4-bedrooms, 3 full baths. This home includes Open Concept Family Room, Master Bedroom, Large Master Bathroom, Open Kitchen with Granite Countertop Island, Deep Breakfast Nook with access to Outdoor Covered Patio, and 2-Car Side Entry Garage. Second Floor includes Game Room and Full Bath. This home offers a electric cooktop, custom wood cabinets, engineered wood floors and more! Ready Aug 2023.