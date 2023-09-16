NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN SUNFLOWER RIDGE IN MIDWAY ISD. Gorgeous 2-Story Harrisburg home features 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, Game Room, and 2-Car Side Entry Garage. The kitchen offers Granite Countertop Island, deep Breakfast Nook with direct access to an Outdoor Covered Patio. First floor includes Master Bedroom, Luxury Master Bath, Spacious Open Concept Family Room and Kitchen. Second Floor features Game Room and a Full Bath. This home offers a gas cooktop, tankless hot water heaters, custom wood cabinets, and engineered wood floors. Available Sept 2023.
4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $549,990
