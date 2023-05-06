Come home to this backyard oasis just in time for summer! Drive up to the lushly landscaped yard of this gorgeous home and get ready to explore the possibilities. Inside your front door you'll find an open floor plan with a living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast area that are just itching for you to entertain. A gourmet kitchen awaits the preparation of amazing meals (or warming of takeout) and is open to the living room so you can join the fun while enjoying the view of the backyard and pool. Let the fun spill out onto your generous covered patio that's prepped for a built in fireplace. If you prefer a quiet night at home, pour yourself a drink and head out to the hot tub to relax or cool off with a dip in the inviting pool. Indulge your green thumb in the picturesque garden with raised planting beds, fruit trees and blackberry bushes interwoven with stone pathways. When you're ready to retire for the night, you can retreat to the isolated primary bedroom that features an en suite bathroom in peaceful white and gray tones with dual vanities and a beautifully tiled shower. Three additional bedrooms give you room for guests, an office or even a craft or music room. This home is both and adventure and a welcome respite in one amazing property that's conveniently located to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping as well as Baylor and downtown Waco. Located in highly sought after Midway ISD. Don't miss out on the memories to be made here! Call and schedule your showing today!