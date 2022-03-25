4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $617,900

Beautiful, rare custom built in the Parade of homes. Features include 4 bedroom, 3 baths which includes a Jack & Jill with double sinks, 3 car garage with gorgeous private in ground pool in the highly sought-after Stoneridge subdivision in a well-established neighborhood. Upon entering the foyer greets you with 16 ft ceiling. The windows are covered in beautiful Plantation shutters which create great natural light throughout the home. It has an open kitchen floor plan with granite & it includes a prep sink in the island. Formal dining with a separate breakfast area & bar. Large living room with 12 ft ceilings overlooking beautiful well-maintained backyard with gorgeous in ground pool. In addition, it has a fireplace on the patio for entertaining in the winter or summer. Isolated En suite with whirlpool tub, separate tiled shower with double shower heads. It also has a door with straight access to the pool. Side entry three car garage with finished floors, built in storage, extra-large driveway for additional parking that has room for an RV or boat. Separate storage with electricity. Roof installed 05/2021, Rain gutters 2021, Hickory wood floors 2021, Interior painted 2021/Exterior 2019, spray foam in attic 2019, & hot water heater 2022. Wonderful location close to universities, schools & shopping.