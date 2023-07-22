Better than new! This Midway ISD gem is packed with upgrades. This 4-bed, 3-bath John Houston home showcases a study and bonus room. The open living space features a bright living room with a cozy fireplace and abundant windows. The kitchen is a chef's delight with ceiling-height cabinets, granite countertops, an island with seating, and an extended dining area surrounded by windows. Vinyl wood plank floors adorn the living area, study, and master bedroom. The master suite has been extended, offering two spacious walk-in closets and easy access to the enlarged utility room with an exterior door. Indulge in the master bath, complete with separate granite vanities, a garden tub, and an expanded luxury shower. Plush carpeting graces the guest bedrooms and bonus room. Smart features abound, including 5 Arlo cameras with power outlets and a Nest thermostat. The covered patio has been upgraded by an additional 6 ft., and a dedicated dog run has been added. Additional enhancements include full gutters, spray foam insulation, an expanded width driveway connected to an 18x20 carport- great for your RV, and a generator hookup capable of powering the entire house. Plus, there's an engineered, metal workshop with an 18ft x 20ft interior, spray foam insulation, standard power outlets, and lighting. The breaker panel, conduit, and box are set up for larger power (220vac), with the flexibility for you to customize. Don't miss this extraordinary home with all the added features you desire!