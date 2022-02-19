4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $647,500

"Welcome Home" to this beautiful and immaculate 4 bedroom home in the perfect neighborhood for your leisurely strolls. Upon entry, you will notice a sizable yet practical living room complimented by a lovely fireplace for warm and cozy nights ..a spacious and entertaining kitchen with modern cabinetry, a large eat-at island with tasteful granite countertops and access to a distinct formal dining room. Additionally, there is a home office that makes working from home convenient, a wonderful upstairs game room and enough room for a pool table. The backyard is pristinely manicured, with an inviting party area and cozy screened sitting section for relaxation and enjoyment. All this home needs is you….Schedule your tour today…you will be glad you did!!!