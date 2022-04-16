"Welcome Home" to this beautiful and immaculate 4 bedroom home in a great neighborhood for your leisurely strolls. Upon entry, you will notice a sizable yet practical living room complimented by a lovely fireplace for warm and cozy nights. A spacious and entertaining kitchen with modern cabinetry and a large eat-at island with tasteful granite countertops and access to a distinct formal dining room. Additionally, there is a home office that makes working from home convenient, a wonderful upstairs game room for relaxing after the work hours two beds and a bath. The backyard is pristinely man
4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $647,500
