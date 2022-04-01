 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $647,500

WELCOME HOME.... to a beautiful and immaculate 4 bedroom home in a great neighborhood for your leisurely strolls. Upon entry, you will notice the raised ceilings and sizable yet practical living room complimented by a lovely wood burning fireplace for a warm and cozy night, an entertaining kitchen with modern cabinetry, a large eat at island with tasteful granite countertops and access to a distinct formal dining area. Additionally, there is a downstairs home office that makes working from home convenient and a wonderful upstairs game room with enough room for a game of pool, two beds and a bath. Proudly take your guest to the pristinely manicured backyard that boast an inviting party area and amazing private sitting space to relax and enjoy a good book or a favorite beverage with family and friends. This home has so much to enjoy...Schedule your showing today before it gets away.

