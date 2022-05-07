4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $650,000

CLASSIC MODERN - This Beautiful Stoneridge 4 BR - 3 BA - 1 office home is the contemporary modern home you have been looking for - complete with master suite, in-law suite and office downstairs, and two bedrooms with full bath and 2nd living room upstairs. Please use VIRTUAL TOUR as this is a limited-access listing. DOWNSTAIRS - Enter to a striking vision of high ceilings, elegant stairs, lookover-balcony and attractive floors that carry through to the living, kitchen and dining areas. Open living with gas or wood burning fireplace and beauty of natural light the abundant windows offer. The kitchen features granite counter tops, gas cooktop, large pantry, huge island, stylish lighting and bay windows. Isolated master retreat with bay windows opening to a large backyard, spacious bathroom and TWO grand closets. A dedicated office at front of the house can be closed off with attractive French Doors. Downstairs is also an In-Law suite with direct access to a full bath. All rooms and areas have abundant storage space. UPSTAIRS is a welcome get-away for the two bedrooms, having their own living room and large game/storage closet. The two-sink vanity makes the shared bath more agreeable. OUTDOORS - Enjoy the large backyard from the oversized patio in the evening shade as kids play in the fully-fenced back yard with an open view across the grass fields all the way to Warren Park and beyond. Make the most of the adventure by exploring the open area behind the home and hiking across it to Hewitt’s outstanding Warren Park. PRACTICAL – The home is highly energy efficient with solar panels, spray-foam attic insulation, low energy windows, and a high-efficiency HVAC system. This allows you to spend your resources on life – not utility bills. Completed in 2019 this house is like-new. This home is absolutely “move in ready” featuring classic paint choices with a timeless appeal providing a clean pallet to rest comfortably in your home. Stoneridge is convenient to Baylor Scott & White (6 min), Midway schools, I-35 for trips to DFW or Austin, and Warren Park. Stoneridge is a community of stately homes with beautiful architecture and side entry garages to add lasting value to your property.