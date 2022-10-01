4 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $675,000

JOHN HOUSTON CUSTOM HOME IN SUNFLOWER RIDGE IN MIDWAY ISD. Gorgeous 2-story, open concept home in a beautiful community only minutes away from downtown Waco, close to shopping, and Lake Waco. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, study, game room, media room, kitchen with a large granite countertop island and bar, beautiful breakfast nook with direct access to an outdoor covered patio, elegant staircase, Juliette balcony, and a 2-car side entry garage. This home also offers a luxury master bathroom, custom wood cabinets, engineered wood floors, gas cooktop and tankless hot water heater. This home was built with you in mind, and a MUST SEE!