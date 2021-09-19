4 Bedroom Home in Lacy Lakeview - $185,500

Rare opportunity in Lacy Lakeview. Live in a subdivision across the street from the school district. Nicely maintained home inside & out. Move in Ready. Fenced & beautifully landscaped front back & side yards. Wonderful back porch under an umbrella of shade trees. Fantastic open, split bedroom floor plan. Large Bedrooms. Extra large family room off kitchen & back yard. Front room can be used as a formal dining room or an additional sitting room. Eat in kitchen. Recent windows. New roof. New flooring throughout. 2018 HVAC. Water well & storage building on property. Garage, Carport & Boat or RV parking on property. Come make the changes you want on your very own vintage 1960’s ranch house.