Welcome to 2815 S Robinson Dr, Lorena, TX 76655 - a stunning, newly built (2022) custom-designed home boasting 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a generous 2,335 square feet of luxurious living space. Situated on a sprawling 4.27-acre lot with lush surroundings, this property offers a unique combination of comfort, privacy, and modern amenities. As you enter through the automatic gate, you'll be greeted by a beautiful front porch and walkways that wrap around the entire house. The driveway leads to an impressive 2-car garage and 2 additional covered parking spaces underneath a well-crafted carport, accommodating all your vehicles and toys. A standout feature is the covered RV parking, perfect for those who love to explore the open road. Step inside to discover high-end vinyl plank flooring, recessed lighting, and custom cabinets throughout. The open living and kitchen space provides a welcoming atmosphere for both family living and entertaining. You'll fall in love with the upgraded tile and countertop finishes, which add an elegant touch to every room. Energy efficiency is a priority in this home, with features such as foam insulation, energy-efficient windows, and two tankless hot water heaters. The spacious mudroom and separate laundry room area provide functional spaces to keep your home organized. Outdoor living is a dream come true, thanks to the covered back patio with an outdoor fireplace. Enjoy cozy evenings with family and friends or host memorable gatherings in this inviting space. The property also includes a bonus detached guest house (460 sq ft) with a full bathroom, perfect for hosting overnight guests or for use as an office or game room space. The entire property is completely fenced, including a stock tank, offering peace of mind and security. Located just 20 minutes from Waco, you'll enjoy convenient access to city amenities while relishing in the tranquility of Robinson, TX. Don't miss the opportunity to make this exceptional property your new home. Schedule a private tour today and experience the beauty and elegance of 2815 S Robinson Dr for yourself.