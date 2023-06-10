This stunning new construction, zoned to Robinson ISD, is a hidden gem! 2815 S Robinson Drive is located on 4.27 +/- completely fenced acres and features a 2,335 sq. ft. main 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house and a 460 sq. ft. detached guest suite! Upon entry you will find a spacious, open floor plan that showcases a vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, fireplace, and more. A large island can be found in the kitchen as well as a gas cooktop, and ample counter/storage space. Large master suite with great natural light and a master bathroom with separate walk-in shower and oversized walk-in closet with fantastic built-ins. Utility room with adjacent mud area is a great bonus. Back patio is a dream with plenty of covered area to enjoy the stone outdoor fireplace. Guest house features an additional bedroom and bathroom! 40x60 RV covered parking with a roof pitch of 27 ft., 4 car garage, and stock tank are all incredible additions to the property. Close attention was paid to every detail of this lovely home - don't miss out!