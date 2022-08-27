 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $1,100,000

  • Updated
Immaculate move in ready home in Rancho Lorena on 1.97 acres with an in-ground pool and baseball field. This spacious 4BR/5BA home features 30 ft ceilings, 4512 sq ft with an open floor plan. A large kitchen island with seating for 4 and built in flat top grill, copper farmhouse sink, copper vent hood and a built in gas range with a pot filler above. The secluded downstairs owners suite has plenty of space with a private patio entrance and private washer and dryer in the closet. Outside the owners wing is a private work out room, craftroom/office and a safe room. Also downstairs you have a guest room with private full bathroom along with a media room, extra laundry room and guest bathroom with patio access for the pool. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms each with a private full bathroom and desk area with built-ins and loft area overlooking the main floor. There is a 2 car garage with access to an additional private office space upstairs. Off the kitchen there is a drop zone with a single car garage with a sink and large workshop room for all your tools. The large backyard boasts a pool with a slide and built in spa. Behind the fenced yard you will find the practice baseball field with tons of extra space.

