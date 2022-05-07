4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $1,550,000

If you are looking for something truly spectacular, you have found it. Welcome to 35 Timber Ridge Trail: a retreat consisting of a sensational main home, a magnificent guest house, and 3.2 acres of tranquility. The care, innovation, and fine craftsmanship of this home are evident in every space. The main residence offers a brilliant floorplan with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a game room, a library, and a three-car garage. The massive living area is the focal point of the home with high ceilings, a cozy fireplace, and lots of natural light. The fabulous kitchen overlooks the dining and living area. Your new kitchen offers plenty of space for cooking, entertaining, and features GE Monogram appliances, including the oversized refrigerator, range (gas cooktop / electric oven, and griddle), dishwasher, and stand-alone ice maker. Expect to be dazzled by the spacious walk-in pantry, pot filler, instant hot water dispenser, and mixer cabinet. Just off the kitchen is a remarkable breakfast area that looks onto the grounds. The primary suite offers plenty of space, large closets, and a luxurious bathroom with access to the patio. Additionally, you will be impressed with the wine/wet bar with wine storage, refrigerator, and sink. You will adore the beautiful library / piano room with oodles of shelves and a built-in gun cabinet. Each bedroom of this home is accompanied by its own full bath and large closets with built-in chests. One secondary bedroom is located on the first level with the other two being upstairs. Upstairs you will find an oversized game room with a full bath and kitchenette, a balcony off of one of the bedrooms, and plenty of storage space and shelving. The laundry room features a sink, tons of cabinets, and space for a second refrigerator. At the rear of the home, you will find an expansive patio with stamped concrete flooring, a grilling area, commercial outdoor fans, and wiring for a hot tub/spa. The guest house offers a living area, full kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a laundry room, and one of the best porches and views found in the area. Attached to the guest house, you will find a gigantic garage with space for multiple vehicles, work areas, storage, loft, and RV accommodations (including 14' doors and a clean-out). Outside, you will be fascinated by the numerous trees, beautiful landscaping, sprinkler system, garden area (connected to sprinkler system), and plenty of parking. Energy features include an in-ground 250-gallon propane tank, three new Rinnai tankless water heaters, and foam insulation throughout. Technology features include a new Control 4 Home smart system, USB plugs in every bedroom, pre-wired for security, multiple floodlights with cameras, and commercial speakers on the patio. Additional features include a 50-year roof, wood shutters, and too many windows to count! Your new home is just minutes from grocery shopping, major employers, shopping, and schools.