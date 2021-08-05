The San Antonio is a single-story, 1568 sq. ft., 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom floorplan, designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with an open dining area connects to the spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. The Bedroom 1 suite is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing Bedroom 1 bathroom. Other features include granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless appliances. You’ll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $254,570
Related to this story
Most Popular
Long-vacant to the wonderment of some, the rambling riverside place will open as Slow Rise on the Brazos, a cross-town complement to Slow Rise Slice House on Woodway Drive.
Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite payi…
Two people were arrested Monday by the Waco Police Department in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Cameron Park that left a woman…
Two people are dead after a suspect in a fatal shooting opened fire and police shot and killed him Tuesday morning at an apartment on the corn…
Mike Copeland: HomeGoods due in 2022; Sales tax holiday; Building permit roundup; Bitty & Beau's hiring
Yes, HomeGoods is still coming to Waco, though it is not scheduled to arrive until after Jan. 1. That is according to a reliable source who, s…
AUSTIN — With the impending move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, Baylor will be hurt in a myriad of ways if conference realignment forces th…
A six-time felon who has spent his entire adult life in and out of jails and prison was sentenced to 48 years in prison Thursday for his conti…
A 21-year-old McGregor man who was set to stand trial Monday in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to two years in prison …
The once again fast-changing climate surrounding COVID-19 has complicated hopes for a simpler back-to-school season, but Waco-area school lead…
Just when you thought realignment couldn’t get any weirder, Bob Bowlsby went all John Rambo.