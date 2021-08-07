4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $256,120

You'll fall in love with this well-maintained and clean house in the desired Park Meadows Addition. It features an open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring throughout. With spacious 4 bedrooms and 2 full bath there is plenty of room! The oversized kitchen features granite countertops that offers an eating area with lots of upgraded cabinets, a covered patio and huge backyard offers room to spread out! This house is ready to move in and is zoned to exemplary schools in the Central Texas area. Don’t miss the opportunity to own your perfect home!