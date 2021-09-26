 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $269,900

Welcome home to Park Meadows!New D.R. Horton homes are located off of Ritchie Road in Lorena, TX. Thoughtfully designed, these single and two-story homes offer 3-5 bedroom options ranging from 1,512 to 3,246 square feet. Our homes offer stylish designs with functionality in mind. With timeless features and a variety of open-concept floor plans to choose from, you will find the home that fits your lifestyle.With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten year limited warranty, there is no reason to wait any longer to find your perfect home in Park Meadows.Visit the model home today! Call for Appointment

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert