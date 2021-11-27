4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $279,000

Practically PERFECT in every way! You’ll love this move-in ready home that has been recently updated, with many features. This 4 bedroom/2 bathroom has all the bells and whistles. From the stainless steel appliances to the new bamboo flooring in all the main areas, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood in the Midway school district, this home is sure to go fast!