4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $283,500

Experience an immaculately- maintained home in Lorena. With 1,840 square feet of spacious open living. This home has four bedrooms & two full baths. You're sure to love the long list of upgrades: new bamboo flooring, recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless appliances, garage opener, 2 inch blinds, and more. Open concept & high ceilings make this space bright and airy. The family room opens seamlessly to the kitchen & dining area. The kitchen has sparkling granite counters, an intricate tile designed backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a garden tub, walk-in shower, double vanity with ample counter space, & walk-in closet. This home wont last long!

