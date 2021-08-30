The Brenham is a single-story, 1904 square foot floorplan that has 4 bedrooms, a study and 2 bathrooms. This home has been designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with an open dining area connects to the spacious kitchen. The beautiful arches throughout the home give character to the floorplan for your family to appreciate in the home. The study is the perfect area for kids to finish their schoolwork from the day or to serve as a home office. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. The Bedroom 1 suite is located off the living room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Other features include granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Robinson man has died in a Dallas hospital burn unit after his ex-boyfriend was accused of setting him and a friend on fire earlier this mon…
The UIL executive committee announced on Wednesday that a Marlin student-athlete was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility.
McLennan County deputies were able to track a pregnant local kidnapping victim's location to Fort Worth, allowing police there to arrest the W…
Local mortuaries have brought in a second mobile morgue to handle COVID-19 deaths, hospitals are short on nurses and Waco’s mayor is warning t…
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who turned in the biggest high school football performances this week.
A McLennan County businessman sanctioned two years ago for questionable banking activities at an East Texas bank is being sued by shareholders…
Mike Copeland: Oak Lodge demolition permit; Patent law war room; Standalone ERs busy; Main Event progress
Mitchell Construction has secured a permit to demolish the Oak Lodge Motor Inn, 1024 Austin Ave., paving the way for a $9 million project call…
La Vega High School is mourning the loss of a senior, Melanna Robinson, one of three people killed in a head-on collision early Sunday in Lime…
More than 330 doctors with the Waco area's oldest medical organization have signed on to a letter to the community with one overriding message. Just get the shot.
It is not often government delivers a tax break, but McLennan County commissioners pulled off that feat this week. They approved a tax rate of…