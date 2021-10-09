4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $290,000

Check out this gorgeous 4 bed/2 bath home in the Park Meadows Addition off Richie Road in Lorena - short drive to both Hwy 84 and Interstate 35. This less than 2 year old DR Horton-build home features with an open floor plan with large living/dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar, private master bedroom, plus an additional room for an office/playroom or even formal dining room. Kitchen upgrades include granite counters, stainless appliances, tall cabinets, pantry and subway tile backsplash. Large isolated master features large tub, stall shower and walk-in closet. Other features include guest rooms with ample closet space, laundry room, two car garage, covered patio and custom fire pit for backyard entertaining! Located in Midway ISD! Call today to take a look!