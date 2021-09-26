The Oxford is a single-story, 1853 sq. ft., 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom floorplan, designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with an open dining area connects to the spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. The Bedroom 1 suite is located off the kitchen and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Other features include granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $293,390
Related to this story
Most Popular
See who turned in the biggest high school football performances on Friday night and vote for the Player of the Week.
One suit claims the bar overserved the driver in a crash that killed two. The other, filed the same day, claims a "bouncer" assaulted the plaintiff.
Luz Martinez grapples for words to convey her feelings. There are no ready answers, few comforting thoughts to help her endure the loss of a s…
Waco man arrested for evidence tampering after 2-year-old nephew's death is on probation for deadly conduct
The 21-year-old Waco man arrested on an evidence tampering charge after the apparent accidental shooting death of his toddler nephew Wednesday…
Local investors have bought the sprawling complex at 5601 W. Waco Drive occupied by Central Freight Lines, a freight hauler that has grown nat…
The Robinson Police Department has made a second arrest on a capital murder charge for the death of a Robinson man who was set on fire in an i…
A McLennan County economic development prospect called “Project Darwin Biggest” would invest $3.5 billion and create about 4,200 jobs, but the…
District 2 Waco City Council Member Hector Sabido resigned suddenly, effective Tuesday.
After three years of cramped life in an RV, a disabled veteran, his wife and three sons are moving into a China Spring home gifted to them by a long-running nonprofit program.
Waco Police believe a 2-year-old boy fatally shot and killed himself after finding a 21-year-old family member's gun Wednesday evening.