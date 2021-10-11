The Brenham is a single-story, 1904 square foot floorplan that has 4 bedrooms, a study and 2 bathrooms. This home has been designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with an open dining area connects to the spacious kitchen. The beautiful arches throughout the home give character to the floorplan for your family to appreciate in the home. The study is the perfect area for kids to finish their schoolwork from the day or to serve as a home office. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. The Bedroom 1 suite is located off the living room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Other features include granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless appliances. You’ll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $294,445
Related to this story
Most Popular
A history teacher and coach at Robinson Junior High School has resigned after the father of a Black student complained that the teacher asked …
A former Waco police officer arrested three years ago in a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office prostitution sting was arrested again this week af…
Editor's note: This story has been updated to more accurately reflect Durkin's role in the new Magnolia Network series.
The former executive director of the Humane Society of Central Texas is questioning her termination, saying she believes it was related to a c…
Pivovar general manager Destinee Woods is going over her “Czech” list, preparing to unveil the combination restaurant, brewery, bakery and bou…
“Is she crazy?” read the early-morning text from a colleague.
Cinemark opened its new 14-screen theater in Waco on Thursday, marking the beginning of what it hopes is a beautiful friendship with local audiences.
A West High School art teacher faces multiple felony charges after his arrest by school police on accusations that he performed sex acts with …
A Waco man whose girlfriend was killed in June 2014 when he crashed his motorcycle after leaving a bar in Riesel was placed on deferred probat…
The driver of a car that collided with a tractor-trailer rig in an April 2020 incident that left a Bellmead man dead remained jailed Wednesday.