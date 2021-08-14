4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $295,000

Wonderful newer home in Park Meadows and Midway ISD is waiting just for you. Amazing large kitchen with granite countertops and oversized island with bar seating, lots of cabinets and work space. Open concept that is great for entertaining and family gatherings with plenty of room for everyone. Separate dinning area opens to the living area and overlooking the backyard. Nice size bedrooms. Isolated master bedroom and bath with soaking tub, separate shower and oversized closet. Great family friendly neighborhood. Perfect place to call home.