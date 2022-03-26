Welcome to your new home in the popular and fast growing subdivision of Park Meadows! This home holds 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with an open concept style that is perfect for entertaining. Upon entering you will be greeted by two bedrooms and one bathroom on the front side of the house that would serve perfectly for kids or guests. Located off to the side of the entry way is an additional room that could serve as the fourth bedroom or media/office space. In the back half of the home you have an isolated primary suite with a large bathroom complete with a dual vanity, stand up shower, and bath tub finishing out with a sizable walk in closet. Enjoy most of your time in the open concept kitchen, dining, and living area that leads you on to a lovely outdoor patio/deck that's just perfect for relaxing in the evenings. Finally, the 3 car garage leaves you plenty of room for your hobby shop or work area for a momentary escape. Midway ISD re-zoning map puts this home in the new Park Hill elementary starting fall 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $295,000
